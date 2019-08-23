Kelley Recognized

The City of Cottage Grove and the MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension recently honored Cottage Grove resident Christina Kelley with a Police Award of Commendation. According to information provided by City staff, on June 7th, an Amber Alert was issued after suspect Jeffery Lo abducted his two young children from their mother. Lo allegedly assaulted the mother, and she was found injured on the side of the road right after he took off with the two young girls. It was Kelley who stopped, comforted the victim and drove her to a safe place. Christina?s quick call to 9-1-1 helped CGPD Officers and law enforcement partners quickly track the suspect to a wooded area, arrest him, and reunite the two girls with their mother. It was the best possible outcome after a very difficult situation, and Christina Kelley?s response was a big part of a safe and successful resolution.
(Photo Source: City ofCottage Grove)