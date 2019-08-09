«

Man Apparently Drowns In Inver Grove Heights

August 9, 2019

At 10:33 PM on Wednesday night, the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person in the Mississippi river at Twin Cities Marina, in Inver Grove Heights. First responders pulled the man from the water at 11:45, and began efforts to revive him, then transporting him to Regions Hospital, where he was later declared dead. Initial reports indicate the man fell into the water while debarking from a boat at the marina. The man was in the water for approximately 45 minutes to an hour. The victim has not been identified, and the incident remains under investigation.   

