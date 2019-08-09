More Hats In The Ring

The campaign and election process for ISD 200 is in full swing. There are 8 filings of candidacy on file at the district for the November Election. Candidates are Becky Beissel, Brian Davis, Jessica Gelhar, Robert Halberg, Lisa Hedin, Melanie Peters, Russ Rohloff, and Andrew Trembath. There will be four open seats with four-year terms that will be filled at the election. Affidavits of Candidacy will be accepted with a $2 filing fee at the District Office, 1000 West 11th Street, until 5 PM, on Tuesday, August 13th. The election is Tuesday, November 5th.