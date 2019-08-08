Officers Named To Workforce Board

The Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board recently elected Pam Oeffler as board chair and Vance Boelter as vice chair. Oeffler, the human resources director at The Smead Manufacturing Company in Hastings, said she looks forward to working with board members, businesses, educators and community organizations to address workforce challenges and opportunities. Boelter, a general manager of Marathon Speedway in St. Paul Park, said the Workforce Development Board could have a positive impact on many people in Minnesota. The Workforce Development Board oversees employment programs within Dakota and Scott counties, including CareerForce locations in Burnsville, West St. Paul and Shakopee.