Pierce Co Century Farm Families Recognized

August 14, 2019

The Pierce County Fair recognized two families in the County for having the same farm in the family for at least one hundred years. Pierce County Fair Manager Ann Webb announced the families at the Fair

The fair concluded on Sunday, the 12th.

