Pierce Pepin Cooperative Recognizes Faffler

Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services’ Live Better Community Service Award winner for the third quarter of 2019 is Anna Faffler. Faffler volunteers as a Victim Response Advocate with the St. Croix Valley Sexual Assault Response Team, where she is responsible for managing the 24-hour crisis line for 6-8 hours at a time, multiple times each month. She takes calls from law enforcement, hospital providers, sexual assault victims, friends and family then provides information, referrals and advocacy. Faffler has more shifts than any of the other volunteers. In just under a year, she has worked over 900 hours, without any compensation, and while completing her senior year at UW-River Falls. Faffler received the award at a ceremony held in early July.
(Photo Credit: Liz Gunderson)