Planning Commission Considers Storage Facilities

The Hastings Planning Commission will hear a report on August 12th from Community Development Director John Hinzman regarding a proposed city ordinance amendment governing climate-controlled storage. According to the meeting packet, Rymer Companies seeks to construct climate controlled storage in the following areas within County Crossroads at Coborns33rd Street; the portion of the County Crossroads Strip Mall formerly occupied by Sears, and the northwest corner of the CobornsCrossroads Church parking lot. City Staff were directed in June to review the requested change, and the Committee will deliberate the change and make a recommendation to the City Council.
(Photo Source: City of Hastings)