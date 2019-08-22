Prescott Middle School Plans Discussed

The City of Prescott and Prescott School District announced a developer submitted a proposal for redeveloping the Middle School into affordable planned unit apartments. According to the Prescott City website, The Prescott Middle School project will require a variance and rezoning. As the project moves along the Plan Commission will also need to review the plans for the building. In preliminary discussions with the developer, the outside of the building will remain the same, but the interior of the building will need to be redesigned for apartments. This project is in the preliminary stages and there are several scheduled public meetings for public review and comments.