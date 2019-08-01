«

»

Print this Post

Prescott Salon Up For Sale

Categories:

Featured

August 1, 2019

August 1, 2019

The Hairitage Hair and Tanning Salon in Prescott is up for sale. Business Owner Cyndi Cashman has announced that due to medical issues, she is no longer in a position to own the business. Cashman seeks another stylist to purchase the salon and keep her on as a stylist. Cashman has been the proprietor of Hairitage Salon for 32 years, and she states she looks forward to being just a stylist, which is what she calls her perfect dream. Interested parties can contact the salon directly by calling 715-262-5198.   

Click here for audio


   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2019/08/prescott-salon-up-for-sale/

Leave a Reply