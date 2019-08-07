«

Raider Football Ready For Monday

August 7, 2019

Next Monday marks the first day of Fall Sports at Hastings High School, as every Sport will begin practice, but the Hastings Raiders Football Team, coming off of their 8-2 2018 Season, is looking to take that next step, with moving on to their first State Tournament in 15 years. Coach Strain talked about the on-field fun for first week of practice, and what to expect, plus more on what the Coaches did to get ready for the year, and also news on the early-season Parents Meeting, during the first week of practice. We “tackle” that and so much more in our Pre-Season interview.

Click here for audio

   
   

