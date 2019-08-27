Rhinelander Rewind, Durand Friday

The Prescott Cardinals Football Team fell in their 2019 Season Opener to Rhinelander, 21-0, this past Friday night, but as Head Coach Kevin Haglund pointed out to fans, the Team played fairly well, especially up against one of the top Running Backs in the State. The Cardinals are now feverishly preparing for their first road test of the year on Friday night, traveling to old conference Rival, Durand, at 7pm. KDWA Radio will have the game replayed on this week’s edition of Prescott Sports Saturday, after the Prescott Coaches Show, at approximately 12:30pm.