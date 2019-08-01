Rosemount Names New Economic Coordinator

The City Council of Rosemount has authorized the hiring of Eric Van Oss as the new Economic Development Coordinator for the City. According to Community Development Director Kim Lindquist, the position was created at the direction of the City Council, and staff researched similar positions at other cities and developed a comprehensive job description. Van Oss will serve as the public contact to build a continued relationship with existing business owners and managers, developers and real estate brokers. This position will also work with Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Rosemount Port Authority, City Council, commissions, committees and other economic development agencies. The Council approved the hiring at the July 16th meeting, and the position is effective on August 5th.