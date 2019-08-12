Royal Named Director Of Animal Ark

Lorraine Royal has been named executive manager of Animal Ark. At the Board of Directors meeting on July 29, the vote was unanimous to offer Shelter Manager Lorraine Royal the position of Executive Manager. She accepted, effective August 1st. According to a notice sent out by Animal Ark, Lorraine and the Board had already developed an understanding of what her expanded role would entail and how the Board would support her efforts. Prior to joining Animal Ark as an Adoption Specialist in 2011, Lorraine volunteered at Feline Rescue, Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release, and the Como Zoo. She has also taught animal-related studies to young students at Friends School of Minnesota.
At Animal Ark, Lorraine moved from Adoption Specialist to Intake Specialist to Shelter Manager, the position she held from 2016 until being named Executive Manager.
(Photo Source: Animal Ark)