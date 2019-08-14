See A Cop On A Rooftop!

The Hastings Police Department will be participating in fundraising efforts for the Law enforcement Special Olympics Torch Run by sitting on the roof of Dunkin’ Donuts in Hastings on August 16th. The Hastings Dunkin’ Donuts is one of 14 locations in the state participating in the Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser. Customers who stop in and make a donation will receive a coupon for a free donut. In addition to the donations given by customers, Dunkin? will donate $1,000 to the run. Donations will be accepted from 6-11 a.m. The Hastings Dunkin’ Donuts is located at 1207 Vermillion St.