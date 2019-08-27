Single Vehicle Accident Claims One In Pierce County

On August 26th, at approximately 12:27 AM, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a one-vehicle crash with injury near the intersection of State Highway 63 and County Road Y in Martell Township. According to a PCSO press release, 47-year-old Brenda Westbrook, of Glenwood City, was traveling northbound on Highway 63 near the intersection of County Road Y. Westbrook traveled left of center and entered onto the west shoulder of the highway losing control of her pickup. The vehicle subsequently rolled over and Westbrook was ejected from the vehicle and was later pronounced dead at the scene by Pierce County Deputy Medical Examiner Jenny Scott. The Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service and the Ellsworth Fire Department assisted the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office on scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.
(Photo: Courtesy PCSO)