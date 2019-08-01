TIP 411 Fundraiser Set

The United Way of Hastings has once again teamed up with Community Action Response Embrace to assist the United Way with the Helping Kids Succeed program to educate more community members on the need for mental health, chemical health, and other issues faced by kids. The first project was to aide the HPD and the schools with the TIP411 program. The collaboration developed a promotional piece, a phone sling grip, that goes on the outside of cell phones to hold it better. It reads Raiders, with the text symbol. It comes attached to a business card with all the information to make an anonymous text message about anything that a person feels is not detrimental or serious enough for a call to 911, and the HPD investigates the situation. Interested people are invited to Coborns this Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm outside the entrance to purchase grilled hotdogs and hamburgers. Coborns will be donating all funds to help pay for a 2nd order of phone sling grips for the HKS-CARE TIP411 program.