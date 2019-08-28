Tractor Accident In Pierce Co

On Friday, August 23rd at approximately 5:45 PM, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle versus tractor with injuries at the intersection of State Highway 72 and 290th Street in El Paso Township. According to a PCSO press release, a tractor pulling a chopper box eastbound on State Highway 72, operated by 35-year-old Amanda Anderson, of Spring Valley, WI was beginning to make a left turn onto 290th Street. A motorcycle operated by 27-year-old Allen Peterson, of Lakeville, MN, was attempting to pass the tractor. Peterson lost control of his motorcycle as he was attempting to avoid the tractor and struck the tractor. He was transported to Regions Hospital in Saint Paul, MN by Life Link Helicopter with undetermined injuries. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Ellsworth and Elmwood Area Ambulance services, Elmwood and Spring Valley Fire Departments and Life Link III Helicopter. The crash remains under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.
(Photo: Courtesy of PCSO)