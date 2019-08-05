Two Arrested In Robbery Case

On Friday, at the Holiday Station at the intersection of Highways 10 and 61 in Hastings, eyewitness reports indicate that an attempted robbery was thwarted after a man attempted to steal two cartons of cigarettes. According to the eyewitness report, the suspect asked for the cigarettes, and the sales associate asked him to provide identification. The suspect went to the car to retrieve an ID, came back in, placed the ID on the counter, and then asked for cigars. When the associate turned to get the cigars, the suspect grabbed the cartons of cigarettes and fled the building, leaving his ID on the counter. As the suspect?s vehicle fled the gas station it nearly sideswiped another vehicle, which gave chase and returned to the station with vehicle identification information. The vehicle info, and the ID were turned over to police, and the suspect, along with a female were later arrested. The case remains under investigation. KDWA thanks newshound Joanne for the tip. If you see news happening, contact KDWA by calling 651-437-1460, or by email at News@KDWA.com.