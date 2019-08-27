UWH Campaign Kick Off Thursday

As the Hastings Raiders kickoff their 2019 football season with a home game against Henry Sibley on August 29, it’s time for the United Way of Hastings (UWH) annual giving campaign to take the field and score some touchdowns for the community. This year marks UWH’s 55th annual giving campaign and new this year will be the recently renovated Todd Field and McNamara Stadium. According to Executive Director Mari Mellick, volunteers wearing UWH’s signature LIVE UNITED t-shirts will be handing out novelty items sponsored by Central Commons tenants Midwest Dental, Miller Orthodontics, and River Pines Dental. And the Hastings Culver’s will be serving free frozen custard to the first 500 people. These activities take place from 6:00 pm – 6:45 pm, followed by the game kickoff at 7:00 pm. The presence of UWH will be seen throughout the evening as 50 LIVE UNITED banners featuring the local businesses that have shown their support for UWH will be on display around Todd Field. A complete listing of UWH Campaign Sponsors can be found at UnitedWayOfHastings.org.