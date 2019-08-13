Vintage Fire Truck Damaged

A vintage fire truck, owned by Jeff MacDonald and Natalka Kramarczuk of South St. Paul, has been damaged in an apparent arson attempt on August 4th. According to published reports, the cab of the 1968 Pirsch Fire truck is burned, along with a vinyl replica of the American Flag on the back of the truck. South Metro Fire has stated that police are handling the investigation as an arson case, and a cigarette butt was found at the scene and taken into evidence. The fire itself did not reach a gas tank located under the seat of the cab. The owners are offering a $500 reward for information about the incident, and have stated that the fire truck will be repaired.