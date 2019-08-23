Weather Delays Hwy 95 Project

Due to weather delays, MnDOT has announced that the Hwy 95 project in Denmark will take a bit longer than originally scheduled. According to a notice sent out by DOT, Crews finished paving late last week. The pavement will need a few days to set and harden before striping can be placed on the road. If there are no more weather delays, work should wrap up in early September. Both directions of Hwy 95 between 70th St and Hwy 61 will be closed to motorists passing through but those who live or work in the construction area will still be able to access the area from Hwy 61.