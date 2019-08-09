Week In Review: Here We Go!

In this week’s edition of the KDWA Sports “Week in Review”, we talked about three different seasons worth of Sports, with Hastings Head Football Coach Dana Strain, on opening their season coming up on Monday, closed the Summer Baseball Season with Hastings American Legion Coach Logan Radke, and also said hello to New Hastings Girls Hockey Coach Tim Duggan, in an introduction to Raider Fans, before the year begins in November! Plenty to talk about as we hit the weekend, before Minnesota Fall Sports Start, on KDWA!