A western Wisconsin man was found dead in a crashed vehicle that was discovered Saturday near Interstate 94 in St. Croix County. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 57-year-old Knapp resident Daniel M. Gibson was discovered at 5:29 a.m. Aug. 3 in the 3200 block of 50th Avenue in the town of Cady. Deputies said the crash was discovered by a construction worker. The area, directly underneath a construction zone on I-94, had been closed to traffic.
The St. Croix County medical examiner pronounced Gibson dead at the scene. Gibson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was found inside a 2008 Ford Explorer.
Deputies said the time of the crash was unknown. United Fire and Rescue, Baldwin EMS and Spring Valley Fire also assisted at the scene of the crash, which remains under investigation. The crash was the ninth traffic fatality this year in St. Croix County.
WI Crash Claims 1
