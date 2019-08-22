Woman Injured In ATV Accident

On Sunday, August 18, at approximately 5:50 p.m., the Pierce County Dispatch Center was notified of a single vehicle ATV accident on 710th Avenue, just east of the intersection of 170th Street, in Spring Lake Township. According to a press release issued by the PCSO, 61-year-old Roxanne M Rademaker, of Knapp, WI, was operating an ATV westbound on 710th Ave when she lost control and overturned. The ATV came to rest on the south side of the roadway trapping Roxanne underneath the ATV. Bystanders removed the ATV. It’s believed Roxanne was not wearing any protective equipment at the time of the crash. Roxanne was transported by Life Link III air ambulance to Regions Hospital with undetermined injuries. Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office on scene were Elmwood Ambulance, Elmwood Fire Department, Spring Valley Fire Department, Life Link III, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and Wisconsin State Patrol. The accident remains under investigation.