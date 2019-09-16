09/17 HPC Agenda Preview

The Hastings Heritage Preservation Committee meets for regular business on Tuesday, September 17th, at 7 PM in the Volunteer Room of Hastings City Hall. Agenda items for homes in the Preservation District include a signage request, converting a window into doorway, window sash replacements, partial replacement of a foundation, and residing and installing new windows on a garage, among other items. The Committee will also review and discuss the Original Hastings Design Standards District Design Guidelines. The meeting will adjourn when all of the agenda items are considered. The next regular meeting of the Heritage Preservation Committee is set for October 15th.