20 Megawatt Solar Portfolio Completed

CleanChoice Energy, a renewable energy company that empowers people and businesses to cut emissions and live cleaner lives, announced that construction is complete on a 20-megawatt portfolio of community solar farms, one of the largest in the nation. This portfolio consists of 15 individual community projects that are open for enrollment by Minnesota residents. The fifteen newly complete farms are owned and operated by Altus Power America and located in Blue Earth, Dakota, Douglas, Goodhue, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Rice, Stearns, Washington, and Winona counties. Subscribers can live in these counties, or in the 20 adjacent counties and remain eligible. Interested Minnesotans can sign up in minutes for the opportunity to save money on their utility bills with no upfront costs or payments at CleanChoiceEnergy.com/Minnesota.