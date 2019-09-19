34th Infantry Division Red Bulls Honored

Minnesota United and Xcel Energy partnered to recognize members of the Minnesota National Guard, both Army and Air Force, at the Minnesota United versus C.F. Pachuca International Friendly on Saturday, September 7. According to a press release issued by MN United, Xcel Energy provided 1,000 free tickets to returning members of the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division, headquarted in Rosemount, to spend time with family and friends and watch the Loons tie LIga MX side C.F. Pachuca. The soldiers were recognized as a collective as the game’s Eye of the Loon honorees. In July, more than 650 Soldiers of the Minnesota Army National Guard’s 34th Red Bull Infantry Division returned home from the Middle East after a 10-month deployment to Kuwait. The Minnesota unit was responsible for leading U.S. Central Command’s Task Force Spartan, which increases military readiness and capability, in order to maintain regional stability and partnerships.