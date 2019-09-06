6th Annual MN Sings Competition

The sixth annual Minnesota Sings statewide-vocal competition will take place September 28th and 29th in Woodbury, Minnesota and will include Hastings singers Eva Storkamp, Maria Ramos, Lucia Weinhandl and Paul Larson who will represent Hastings at the state finals. Storkamp and Weinhandl will compete in the Youth division and Ramos and Larson in the Adult division, a first for the competition. Begun in 2010 in Hastings, this year more than 38 Minnesota cities will send a total of 65 local singers to the 2-day event. More than $20,000 in cash and music prizes will be awarded to these amateur vocalists who qualified to participate in the local Sings held during Rivertown Days in July. More information about Minnesota Sings can be found online at MinnesotaSings.com.
(Photo: L-R- Larson, Ramos, Weinhandl and Storkamp, courtesy MN Sings)