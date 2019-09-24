Beavers Attack Trees On Vermillion River

The Hastings Public Works Department reports that trees along the Vermillion River are once again being targeted by beavers. According to the Hastings City Council Newsletter, the local beaver population along the Vermillion River recently caused a tree to fall over part of E 18th Street, as the beavers appear to be keeping their teeth busy carving the classic notch out of several trees near the intersection of E 18th Street and E 10th Street. A public Works crew was on the scene to chop up the fallen tree and get the debris off the road, and the department will be watching this area more closely for additional mischief from the beavers.
(Photo Source: City of Hastings)