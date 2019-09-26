Bring A Friend To Skate Sunday!

The Hastings Hockey Association will be hosting their “Bring a Friend To Skate” event at the Hastings Civic Arena, on Sunday afternoon, from 12:45 until 1:45pm, and is FREE for all to attend for any Boys or Girls in the Hastings area. Varsity Boys and Girls Hockey Players, as well as Coaches will also be on hand to skate with the kids. Any kids can also try on, or try out hockey equipment during Sunday’s Party! KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on Sunday’s event, in a promo running on KDWA. You can also listen to the promo below for more information!