Chlorination Project Moving Forward

The City of Hastings water chlorination project is moving forward, as the City has posted a notice soliciting for bids from prospective contractors for implementing gas chlorination systems at its well sites and water treatment plant. According to a post on the City website, bid package documents will be made available on Monday, September 9th. A pre-bid meeting with prospective contractors will be scheduled during the week of September 16-20. Bids will be accepted up to 2pm on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.