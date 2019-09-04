City Of Newport Responds To Business Closing

Following up on the news that Imperial Camper in Newport will permanently close at the end of September, KDWA spoke with Newport City Administrator Deb Hill regarding the issue. According to Hill, the City required a site plan for Croix Holdings, which conducts an internet auto sales business from the Imperial Camper complex, and as such is required by City Code to provide sufficient parking for staff and customers, even though there are no autos for sale at the complex. Hill stated that the management of Croix Holdings has not provided the requested Site Plan, and that this issue was with Croix Holdings, and not Imperial Camper.