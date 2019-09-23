Cottage Grove Receives $9 Million

The Cottage Grove City Council has learned that the City has received $9 million of the settlement money from the 3M lawsuit involving PFCs in the local drinking water. According to Mayor Myron Bailey, the money will be used to to provide City Water to the homeowners in the River Acres Neighborhood and the Granada Neighborhoods. Both of these areas have homes on individual wells that are above the health based values for PFCs. These private wells will be capped and the owners provided clean, filtered city water. Mayor Bailey also stated that all expenses to complete these connections will be covered by the settlement.