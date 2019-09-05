Dakota County Attorney To Review Shooting Case

Dakota County James Backstrom issued a press release on September 4th indicating his office will review the case regarding an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of Isak Aden on July 2nd, in Eagan. According to the press release, Backstrom has the responsibility and duty, barring a conflict of interest, to thoroughly review, in a fair and impartial manner, all of the evidence gathered in cases of this nature and make the final decision as to whether or not the officer or officers involved were legally justified in their use of deadly force under Minnesota law. Backstrom also stated he has no conflict of interest in connection with this case, as the officers whose actions are under investigation are employed by the cities of Eagan and Bloomington. The investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding the death of Isak Aden has been conducted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), an independent state agency not affiliated with any of the police departments employing the officers involved in this case. The BCA’s investigation has recently been completed and was submitted to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office, and once the case is completed, the evidence gathered during the course of the investigation will be made publicly accessible by the BCA, in accordance with applicable provisions of the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act.