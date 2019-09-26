DCSO Receives $56K Grant

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Dakota County Electronic Crimes Task Force, announced $56,000 in grant funding to further auto theft investigations for the period of July 1st, 2019, through June 30th, 2021. The grant funding is provided by the Minnesota Department of Commerce, through a surcharge collected from automobile insurance carriers that provide comprehensive insurance coverage in the state of Minnesota. These funds will be used to equip investigators with the latest technology and training that will ultimately hold offenders accountable. In 2018, Dakota County had 475 reported auto thefts alone, affecting the lives and finances of each victim. Sheriff Tim Leslie commented that as a progressive law enforcement agency the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office is excited for this opportunity to both deploy additional investigative tools and to partner with allied agencies to further the mission of public safety and offender accountability.