Developers Plan Senior Living Facility At Schoolhouse Square

The City of Hastings has announced that developer Real Estate Equities has proposed the construction of a 90-unit senior housing building at Schoolhouse Square. As the project is still in the early planning stages, and prior to submission of a formal application, representatives of Real Estate Equities will be conducting a neighborhood meeting on October 1st beginning at 6:00 pm in the Community Room at Hastings City Hall to present information to the community and gather feedback.
(Artist’s rendition: COurtesy City of Hastings)