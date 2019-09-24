«

Developers Plan Senior Living Facility At Schoolhouse Square

September 24, 2019

The City of Hastings has announced that developer Real Estate Equities has proposed the construction of a 90-unit senior housing building at Schoolhouse Square. As the project is still in the early planning stages, and prior to submission of a formal application, representatives of Real Estate Equities will be conducting a neighborhood meeting on October 1st beginning at 6:00 pm in the Community Room at Hastings City Hall to present information to the community and gather feedback.

(Artist’s rendition: COurtesy City of Hastings)

