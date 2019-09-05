The Prescott Planning Commission held a public hearing on September 3rd regarding a rezoning request for an area of the Filkins Harris Addition, near Joy Lutheran Church in Prescott. The Commission heard from a number of local residents who expressed both support and concern for the project. Pastor Steve Meyer, of Joy Lutheran Church, stated the church is happy to see development behind them. He stated the southern part of their property is underutilized, and the church is willing to work with the developer or city on providing green space or parkland. Meyer also stated that there is an issue of access to such green space or parkland by points other than the church parking lot. Other questions that arose were stormwater runoff, lots remaining as they were originally platted, and who would bear the cost of infrastructure, among other issues. Mayor Hovel said that the plan, as presented, is for single family homes, no Commercial, and multi-family zoning would have greater restrictions, adding that new development is going to generate traffic, things change, current councils are not tied to previous council decisions, and that new development can help to keep the taxes stable. After the Public hearing, the Commission tabled the request, pending further deliberation.
Filkins Harris Development Considered In Prescott
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2019/09/filkins-harris-development-considered-in-prescott/