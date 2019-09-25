Fishing Piers Get Repairs And Upgrade

The Lake Isabelle fishing pier should be available again for use very soon. According to information published by the City of Hastings, the DNR states that the pieces that are needed to fix and repair the pier will be shipped soon. The pier suffered damage from shifting ice over the last few years. The pier has been dry docked since last spring due to the damage. At Lake Rebecca, a retaining wall will be installed at the entrance to the fishing pier there. The purpose for the wall is to help get the pier further out in the water. This will also allow the lake to rise and fall without affecting the gangway onto the pier.