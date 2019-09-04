Folch To Interview For City Admin In Scandia

A report in the St. Paul Pioneer Press indicates that Hastings City Council member Tina Folch is named among five candidates for a second round of an effort to hire a City Administrator for the City of Scandia, just north of Stillwater. According to the report, the first effort to replace Administrator Neil Soltis, who retired on May 6th, ran into problems when each of the candidates who were offered the position after the candidate search turned down the job offer. According to Mayor Christine Maefsky, they all felt it was not a good fit for them. Mayor Maefsky added that it doesn’t usually happen that all the candidates would reject the offer. Folch will be among four other candidates for final interviews scheduled for September 10th. The other candidates are Cynthia Boyce, former division manager for the Washington County Property Records and Taxpayer Services, Joseph Bjelland, accounting manager for the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Kevin Kelly, administrative services coordinator for Mound, and Kenneth Cammilleri, former city administrator/clerk for Pine City. Liza Donabauer of DDA Human Resources Inc., a division of Minneapolis-based David Drown Associates, is overseeing the search. The council voted 5-0 in March to hire the firm, at a cost not to exceed $18,000.