Friday Preview: Amery at Prescott

The Prescott Cardinals Football Team (0-3) will host the Amery Warriors (0-3) in a battle of two teams desperately searching for their first win of the season, and for the Cardinals, their first since the 2017 Season. The Cardinals are looking forward to getting the job done on Friday, at home, according to Head Coach Kevin Haglund, who joined KDWA Sports on Thursday for our Pre-Game Interview. You can hear the entire interview on the game replay, Saturday at 12:35pm, but here are a couple of excerpts to get you ready for the game!