Friday Preview: Battle of Highway 61

September 5, 2019

Coming in to Friday night, the Hastings Raiders Football Team found themselves ranked 9th in Minnesota AAAAA Football in this week’s Associated Press State Rankings, following last Thursday’s 16-7 win over Henry Sibley, but their Friday night opponent also scored one of their biggest road wins in recent memory, as Park beat Mahtomedi, 13-10, also jumping to 1-0. Head Coach Dana Strain cares none about rankings, especially understanding the importance of Friday’s game, both in the district, but moreover so, in the Section. Here’s a clip of Friday’s Pre-Game Interview with Coach Strain!

Click here for audio

   
    

