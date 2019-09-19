Friday Preview: Prescott at Somerset

The Prescott Cardinals Football Team (1-3) will look to build on their first win of the season last week over Amery, as they travel to Somerset (1-3), as they too, have found early wins tough to come by. But as Head Coach Kevin Haglund noted to KDWA’s Nick Tuckner on Thursday, the Spartans are tough as nails, and steadfast in their offensive and defensive ways. We will have the game replayed on this week’s edition of Prescott Sports Saturday, right after the Prescott Coaches Show from Ptacek’s at 12:35pm.