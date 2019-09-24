Golfers Set For MBC Championship

The Prescott Cardinals Girls Golf Team has had two wins, and a second place finish over the final week of the Middle Border Conference Season, which will now come to a conclusion with Wednesday’s Middle Border Conference Championship at Ellsworth. Head Coach Chad Salay of the Cardinals joined KDWA Sports on Tuesday, looking back at the week that was, which included some wonderful individual and team performances, plus looks ahead to Wednesday’s MBC Championship! (Photo Courtesy of Prescott Girls Golf Twitter)