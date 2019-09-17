Haas Named Executive Director Of GRRVLC

The Great River Road Visitor & Learning Center has announced the naming of a new Executive Director for the organization. According to a press release issued on Monday, Israel Haas will take over the duties of Executive Director, replacing former Executive Director Jessica Brierbauer. Haas, who lives in Prescott with his wife Melinda, three children, and a number of pets, received his B.A. in Biology from UW Stevens Point, two master’s degrees and doctoral coursework at UW Madison. Haas has a wide range of experience in non-profit organizations, academic institutions, and large corporate environments. In this new position, it will be his responsibility to protect this wonderful facility and offer educational opportunities to the community and visitors. The Friends of Freedom Park board of directors expects that Israel will use his boundless energy, love of nature, new ideas, and professional skills to further enhance the park and learning center. Haas begins his new position during September.
(Israel and Melinda Haas. Photo credit: Peter Mutschler, PJM Image.)