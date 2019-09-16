Harbor House To Close At End Of Month

On the latest edition of the Tim Collins Show, Superintendent Collins announced that a local resource for teens in crisis is about to end operations.
According to staff at the home, funding for the shelter is provided from the counties where the teens reside, and, with only a small number of teens currently in residence, the shelter is not receiving enough funding to continue operations. The closure also affects the Hastings School District, which provides teachers for the program.
At this time, it is unclear if there will be another program for the teens to receive needed assistance.