Hastings Booya Is Big YAY-ya

Great weather over the weekend helped make the 79th Annual Hastings Fireman’s Booya a huge success this year. While parents waited in long lines for their booya, there were activities for the kids and door prizes awarded during the course of the event. Over 1,200 gallons of booya was served on Saturday at SEAS Church parking lot and the booya was sold out in less than 3 hours. KDWA’s own Mo spoke with Gary Stevens, retired Hastings firefighter. He served booya all day during the event.
Proceeds from the Booya are designated for the Hastings Fire Department Relief Association.