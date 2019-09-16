Hastings Council To Consider Special Use Requests

Requests from Awaken the Dawn and the Hastings Downtown Business Association were placed on the Consent Agenda for the September 16th meeting of the Hastings City Council. Awaken the Dawn is requesting the use of Jaycee Park for a 50-hour prayer gathering on October 17th through the 19th. Conditions of the use include reasonably controlled music, and the event site being left in at least as good condition as it was at the start of the event. The Downtown Business Association requests a special event designation for the annual Creepy Candy Crawl on October 31st, on 2nd Street, between Vermillion and Tyler Streets, from 3 to 9 PM. Event organizers anticipate attendance of over 1,000 people at Creepy Candy Crawl.