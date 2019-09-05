Late last week the City of Hastings received notification from MnDOT’s Local Partnership Program that the application for funds for the Highway 316 project was one of the seven out of 18 which were successful, and that the program will provide the maximum allotment of $710,000 in assistance towards the project. The project scored favorably on account of the safety, access, and traffic management benefits it will provide through completion of the project scope as developed through the last two years of analysis and public engagement work.
Highway 316 Project Gets State Funding
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2019/09/highway-316-project-gets-state-funding/