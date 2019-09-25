Hoffmann And Eggers Named To Prescott HOF

The Prescott Hall of Fame Committee is pleased to announce the induction of long time Prescott resident and former educator Richard Hoffmann and 2001 Prescott High School Alumna Dr. Nicole Eggers into the Prescott Hall of Fame. Hoffmann was selected based on his exemplary service to the community of Prescott. Nominated by past Prescott Mayor Michael Hunter, Hoffmann was lauded for countless hours of volunteer time donated to several local organizations. Eggers will enter the Hall of Fame based on her outstanding levels of achievement. After high school, Dr. Eggers eventually earned her PhD in African Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She is currently an assistant professor at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. The Prescott Hall of Fame Banquet will be held in the Prescott High School Commons on Saturday, October 12th. Banquet activities will begin at 6 PM with dinner being served at 7. The induction program will begin at 7:30. A reception following the banquet will be held at Lucille’s in downtown Prescott. Tickets are available in the high school office for $20.
(Photo: Dr. Eggers and Mr. Hoffmann. Courtesy: Prescott HOF Committee)