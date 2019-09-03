Imperial Camper In Newport To Close

Imperial Camper in Newport has announced that the business will permanently close as soon as the entire inventory has been sold off. Owners Jim and Tara Smith stated on social media that, starting in April of this year, issues with city code enforcement, zoning issues with the City, and that the City Council also decided to require a Conditional Use Permit for the business, all of which adversely affected the risk factors with Imperial’s creditors, the business explored all options available to stay in business, either in Newport, or at another location. The Smiths could not find a viable alternative, stating that other locations they have looked at would be at least twice the cost. Imperial Camper will try to stay open until the end of September, but will close earlier, if the inventory sells off sooner. KDWA reached out to Newport City Administration for comment and will report when an answer is received.